Glen Adams 1964 - 2021

Glen Adams, age 56, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, March 28, 2021. He was enjoying one of his favorite pastimes, golfing with his brother, Greg (Jodi), when he passed.
Glen was born in the Twin Cities in 1964 to Glen and Betty Adams. His family moved to Grand Rapids in 1974, where he graduated from Grand Rapids Senior High in 1983. While working at Beno’s Pizza, in 1984 he met the love of his life, Lisa Kasper, and they were married the following year. He worked for Pepsi-Cola for several years, before moving to Arizona in 2001. He, most recently, was employed as a Technical Account Manager, for the last 11 years. In addition to golfing, Glen enjoyed archery elk hunting, MN archery deer hunting, camping, fishing (especially ice fishing in MN), woodworking, and time with his family.
Glen & Lisa raised 4 children together; Laura (Anthony) Jex, Trisha (Alex) Smith, Ryan (Julia Wilson), and Tiffany (Joe) Lougee. He was Grandpa, Bumpa, or Papa to 10 grandchildren; Connor, Levi, Karlie, Jackson, Logan, Kayla, Caiden, Parker, Adahlai, and Madison.
He was preceded by, his parents, and a brother, Rick.
Services will be held at San Tan Mountain View Funeral Home, 21809 S. Ellsworth Rd., Queen Creek, AZ 85142 on Thursday April 8th. Visitation will be at 11am, with the service following at 12 noon.