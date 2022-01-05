Gerri L. Bertram, age 62, of Bigfork, MN passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth, MN.

Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerri Bertram as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you