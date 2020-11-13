Geraldine Synhorst, 91, of Duluth Minnesota, formerly of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Gerry was born July 7,1929 in Park Rapids, Minnesota to Byron and Lillian Benham. She graduated from Park Rapids High School in 1947. She attended the teacher training program at Bemidji State Normal School and taught in several Minnesota rural communities.
In 1956, she married Richard (Dick) Synhorst. They lived one year in International Falls, Minnesota before moving to Grand Rapids, Minnesota where they lived for 55 years. After staying at home with her young children, she received her BA degree in teaching from Bemidji State University. She taught in Hill City, Minnesota before retiring in 1991. In 2012 she and Dick moved to Primrose Retirement Community in Duluth, Minnesota.
Gerry happily gave of her time, talents, and gifts to local and world-wide causes. She was a dedicated member of the Grand Rapids United Methodist Church where she was involved in many activities, committees, and volunteer opportunities. She cherished her time raising her family and gardening on their acreage on Southwood Road. During retirement, Gerry and Dick continued to be involved in the community and traveling. A few of their favorite trips were their motorhome trip to Alaska, a mission trip to Jamaica, and visiting Tasmania and mainland Australia.
Gerry was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dick of 58 years and brother Donald Benham. She is survived by her children; Steve (Brenda) Synhorst of Fargo, ND, Kathy Quam of Savage, MN, and Patty (Tom) Miller of Hermantown, MN, grandchildren; Michelle (Matt) Sagedahl, Dain (Abby) Synhorst, Taylor Quam, and Madelyn and Matt Miller, great granddaughters; Havin and Saylor Sagedahl. She’s also survived by many relatives and friends including cousin Bill (MarySue) Skelton, stepsister Carol Robertson, and former AFS foreign exchange student Claire Tierney and family of Tasmania, Australia.
The family would like to thank St. Luke’s Hospice - especially nurse Donna, Primrose Retirement Community of Duluth, Diamond Willow of Cloquet, and her friends from Grand Rapids United Methodist and Duluth’s First United Methodist Church for their support.
A family service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota.