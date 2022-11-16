Geraldine Hope Lewin 1933-2022

Geraldine Hope Lewin, age 89, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully at The Emeralds at Grand Rapids on Monday, November 14, 2022.
Gerri was born in 1933 to Ernest and Marie (Oaks) Hunt in Palisade, MN. She attended schools in Libby Township, Aitkin, Hibbing, and Walker. Gerri met Weldon Lewin while working at the sanitarium in Walker, and on March 16, 1952, they were married. After they were married, they moved to Brentwood, CA, for Weldon’s job. After a year in California, they returned to Grand Rapids, MN where they raised their three children. Gerri volunteered for many of their activities, including Cub Scout and Campfire Girls leader and Campfire Girls Board. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids for many years, serving on the Zion LCW, North Star and Grand Rapids Women’s Club, and as a Sunday School Teacher. After the children were older, Gerri worked at Eunice’s Arts and Crafts and for Stokes Printing.
Gerri and Weldon loved to travel the United States! They took their young family on many trips out West. After retirement, Gerri and Weldon continued to travel as much as they could in their beautiful big vans! Gerri and Weldon loved square dancing and getting together with friends every week to play the game of Carble (a marble & card game) after eating at Country Kitchen. She made beautiful quilts and was an expert seamstress. Gerri was a wonderful cook, making lefse, caramel rolls, and pies for her family and friends. She enjoyed collecting old dolls, crafting, making wreaths for the holidays, and calling the crows in so she could feed them. Gerri and Weldon always had a passion for pets. She had many dogs and cats that she loved throughout her life, and always wanted them nearby!
Gerri is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Weldon in July 2022; sisters, Jeanette Dummer, Charlotte Hovde, Ernestine Hanson, Lucille Bakker; and brothers, Leslie, David, Marvin, and Gordon Hunt.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Lewin; sons, Mark (Kathy) Lewin, Greg Lewin; brother, Sheldon (Brenda) Hunt; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 2:00 PM funeral service. Rev. Ben Buchanan will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a contribution to Zion Lutheran Church or Second Harvest North Central Food Bank.
