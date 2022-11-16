Geraldine Hope Lewin 1933-2022

Geraldine Hope Lewin, age 89, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully at The Emeralds at Grand Rapids on Monday, November 14, 2022. 

Gerri was born in 1933 to Ernest and Marie (Oaks) Hunt in Palisade, MN.  She attended schools in Libby Township, Aitkin, Hibbing, and Walker. Gerri met Weldon Lewin while working at the sanitarium in Walker, and on March 16, 1952, they were married. After they were married, they moved to Brentwood, CA, for Weldon’s job.   After a year in California, they returned to Grand Rapids, MN where they raised their three children. Gerri volunteered for many of their activities, including Cub Scout and Campfire Girls leader and Campfire Girls Board. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids for many years, serving on the Zion LCW, North Star and Grand Rapids Women’s Club, and as a Sunday School Teacher. After the children were older, Gerri worked at Eunice’s Arts and Crafts and for Stokes Printing.

