Gerry, 79, of Deer River, MN passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020. She was born May 2, 1941 in Cudahy, WI to Alfred & Freda (Watrous) Weirauch. Gerry married Clifford Grife in December of 1961, and in May 1962 they moved to Alaska to start a new venture. She loved working as a waitress, traveling and later being snowbirds in Arizona. In her spare time she enjoyed playing cards, her accordion, spoons and the challenge of knitting Alaskan sweaters.
Gerry is survived by her loving husband, two daughters Arlene (Tim) Grife & Pam (Mark) Payne, 9 grandchildren 18 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Priscilla Hart & Marcella Brown, her son Hoagy Hogue & daughter Michelle (Grife) Bartell.
The Family would like to express their great appreciation in the tender care provided by Itasca Hospice & a special thank you to Bill her nurse.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.