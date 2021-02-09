Geraldine “Geri” Murphy 1941 - 2021

Geraldine “Geri” Ann Murphy (Young) , 79, of Bemidji, MN died on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Windsong in Bemidji.
Memorial services are being planned by the family for late spring. Inurnment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji, MN under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home of Bemidji.
Geri was born August 17, 1941 in Wadena, MN, the daughter of Elmer and Alma Young. She was raised and educated in Grand Rapids, MN. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School. She married Con “CR” Murphy on March 25, 1961 in Grand Rapids. She spent the majority of her career in the travel industry, with over 25 years of experience in the Bemidji area as a travel agent. With that she loved being able to make many dream vacations come true for others as well as for her family. Some of her favorite destinations were those with great beaches like Hawaii and Florida and her favorite travel companion was her husband Con. She also enjoyed her family time fishing, camping and days at the lake cabin on Lake Winnie. Writing poetry became a personal past time that she enjoyed sharing with others. She was a member of First Lutheran Church and Bemidji Curling Club. As a mother and grandmother she cherished her time spent with her children and grandchildren. Living in the Bemidji area for 50 plus years she developed many great friendships and recently those she met at Windsong.
Geri is survived by her three children, Brian (Kathleen) Murphy, Kathleen (Jason) Gangeness,
Cheryl (Carlos) Moreno; grandchildren, Matthew Murphy, Christopher (Jadyn) Murphy, Megan Murphy, Grant Gangeness, and Antonio Moreno, brother, Bob (Sherry) Young.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Con.
Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.