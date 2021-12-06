Geraldine B. Collyard 1936 - 2021

Geraldine B. Collyard, age 85, died December 5, 2021 in the arms of her children at her home in Hibbing, MN. One of 15 children, Geri was born May 19, 1936 to Lyman and Frances Glidden in Aitkin MN. Throughout her long and full life, Geri took pride in her cooking, baking, sewing, home decorating, art, and gardening skills. She enjoyed celebrating birthdays and holidays, traveling, camping, playing scrabble and cards, and visiting over coffee. To her very last days, what remained most important to Geri was her relationships with her family and friends, and simply being with Louie. She is survived by her husband Louis Collyard, sons Greg Eichholz, Doug Eichholz, and David (Kitty) Eichholz, daughters Laura (Lonnie) Bigo, Tricia (Mike Domish) Andrews and Karen (Andy) Kingsbury, step-children Cindy (John) Turkala, Mark Collyard, Pam Collyard, and Lynn Hachey, sisters Shirley Spinelli, Barbara Galley, and Carolyn Glidden, brothers Michael Glidden, Dennis Glidden, Kevin Glidden, and Eugene Glidden, grandchildren Beth (Keith Johnson) Andrews, Jacia (Wayne) Bruns, Luke Andrews, Jeff Melbostad, Will Eichholz, and Cole Eichholz and much-loved nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and great-great grandson, and Geri was preceded in death by Charles Eichholz, with whom she raised their six children. She was also preceded by brothers Gregory, Richard, Raymond, and Thomas, sisters Theresa, Catherine and LaDonna and granddaughter Katherine Dixon, and great-grandson Hunter Melbostad. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10:30 am Thursday, December 9 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with Father Daniel Weiske officiating. Visitation will take place 5 to 7 pm Wednesday, December 8 at Dougherty Funeral Home, Hibbing and will continue the next day at the church from 9:30 am until the beginning of mass. Geri’s grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers. Interment will be at the Nashwauk Cemetery at a later date. To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at;