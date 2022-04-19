Gerald Lee Swanson 1963-2022

Gerald Lee “Jerry” Swanson, 58, Nashwauk, died Friday, April 15, 2022, in Pengilly.
Born June 6, 1963, in Grand Rapids he was the son of Oscar and Frances (Jensen) Swanson. A lifelong resident of Itasca County, Jerry attended Greenway High School, was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hibbing, was an independent contract carrier for the Grand Rapids Herald Review, the Duluth News-Tribune, the Mesabi Tribune, and the Manney Shopper, and had also worked for Evergreen Industries. Jerry and Gina Robertson were married on August 20, 2005, at the Trout Lake Community Center.
His parents, Oscar and Frances Swanson; and brothers, Arthur (Barb) Swanson, Clifford Swanson, and William Swanson preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Gina; daughter, Kaelyn (Tyler Johnson) Robertson of Pengilly; grandchildren, Kaelana Robertson and Jade, Coraline, and Sylas Johnson; siblings, Florence (Albert) Leen of Minneapolis, MN, Evelyn (Donald) Tracy of Marble, and Lloyd (Cheryl) Swanson of Bloomer, WI; sisters-in-law, Grace Swanson of Hibbing and Linda Swanson of Pengilly.
Visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine and will continue from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM funeral service on Friday, April 22, 2022, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald 1963-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.