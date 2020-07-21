Gerald Lee Biskey, 84, of Naples Florida, born January 31, 1936, in Hill City, MN, died Monday, July 6, 2020 in his home in Naples Florida. Gerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved life and lived it to the fullest through his many travels and activities. He especially liked his golf and fancy cars. He retired from the United States Army after 20 years of service. During his tenure in the military he was deployed to Germany, Vietnam, and many US bases. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Biskey; his parents Eunice and Frederick Biskey; sister Joanne Ashton. Surviving are his loving wife of 28 years, Beth Quisno, whom he married June 19, 1992; two sons, Michael and Ricky Biskey; three grandsons, Joshua Biskey, Derek (Taylor) Jackson and Jacob Biskey; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters Kay (Rich) Laatt, Linda (Chuck) Quick; a brother Robert Biskey; and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is being held July 25, 2020 at Craguns Resort in Brainerd, MN. Burial services will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a date yet to be determined.