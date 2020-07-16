Gerald “Jerry” W. Knapp Sr., age 85, of Grand Rapids, MN, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN.
Jerry was born in 1934 to John and Doris Knapp in Swatara, MN. He graduated from Hill City High School. Jerry was united in marriage to Delores “Bobbie” Johnson on April 12, 1954 in Mason City, Iowa. He served in the U.S. Navy for 23 years during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. In 1975, following Gerald’s retirement from the U.S. Navy, the couple moved to Grand Rapids, MN, where Jerry worked for Blandin Paper Company 20 years until his retirement in 1995. Jerry was a member of the V.F.W. and D.A.V in Grand Rapids, MN. He volunteered for ElderCircle, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to coffee at Dotties where he was known as “Chief”. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 59 years, Delores, in 2013; daughter, Deborah Hill; grandson, Matthew Hill; brother, Kenneth Knapp; and step-brother George Nicholas.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Marilee Butterfield of Pompano, FL; son, Gerald Jr. (Barb Morrow) Knapp of Hill City, MN; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family of Jerry Knapp Sr. would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Grand Itasca Hospital, Grand Rapids, MN and Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN for the wonderful care given to Jerry.
Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
A visitation will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 5:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 6:00 PM Memorial Service with full military honors at Rowe Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in Macville Cemetery, Macville Township, MN at a later date.
Arrangements with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.