Gerald “Jerry” Albert Bader 1939-2022

Gerald “Jerry” Albert Bader passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Maple Woods Assisted Living in Deer River, MN, surrounded by his loving family.
Jerry was born to Albert and Alverta Bader, September 24, 1939 in Worms, NE. On New Year’s Eve 1949, the family moved to Federal Dam, MN - arriving on New Year’s Day 1950. His parents started a family business: Federal Dam Boat Livery, a launch and guide service on beautiful Leech lake.
Jerry continued his schooling in Federal Dam through 8th grade and went to Boy River for high school. It was at high school he met the love of his life Jeanne Cleveland, who became his wife of 61 years and partner in all future adventures.
Jerry started his early work life in Federal Dam at the launch service and as a competent fishing guide. He was always able to make things work with what was on hand, Jerry didn’t know “can’t be done”. Jerry then worked construction, for Lakehead Constructors at the Cohasset Boswell Power Plant, finishing up as general foreman. In his and Jeanne’s free time they farmed and spent many years raising mink, sheep, and cattle.
When the opportunities arose, they started Jerry’s Bar in Boy River, Bader’s Pheasant Run, and a successful wreath business. With Jeanne keeping the home fires burnin’, Jerry was able to enjoy fishing trips to Canada, hunt a polar bear in Hudson Bay, an elephant in Africa and many other big game adventures across the country. Upon retirement, Jerry started building homes in between wintering in Texas and enjoying time with their growing family and many friends.
Together they have son Butch and daughter Deb, 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren with the newest having arrived on July 14th.
Jerry is preceded in death by parents Albert and Alverta Bader, sister Patty Pierce, and great-nephew Marshall Bader. He will be missed and remembered by loved ones: Wife Jeanne; Son Gerald “Butch” (Joyce) Bader; Daughter Deborah (Wade) Huotari; Brother Leroy (Cheri) Bader; Grandchildren Sarah (Chris) Dorsey, TX; Luke (Tara) Huotari, MN; Adam (Heather) Huotari, ND; Cody Bader, ND; Brandi (Jared) Borquin, MN; Dylan (Sierra) Bader, MN, and several great grandchildren.
One of his youngest great granddaughters made the observation “He didn’t talk much, but he always smiled at me.”
Visitation: One hour to the service at the church
Service Saturday, July 23, 2022 11:00 A.M. Bethany Lutheran Church Deer River, MN
Burial: at a later date
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
