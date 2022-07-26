Gerald “Jerry” Albert Bader 1939-2022

Gerald “Jerry” Albert Bader passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Maple Woods Assisted Living in Deer River, MN, surrounded by his loving family.

Jerry was born to Albert and Alverta Bader, September 24, 1939 in Worms, NE. On New Year’s Eve 1949, the family moved to Federal Dam, MN - arriving on New Year’s Day 1950. His parents started a family business: Federal Dam Boat Livery, a launch and guide service on beautiful Leech lake.

To send flowers to the family of Gerald "Jerry" Bader, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you