Gerald “Jerry” A. Mutchler, age 82, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 surrounded by family.
Jerry was born in 1938 to Arthur and Irene (Wiekenhouser) Mutcher in Hillman, MN. He attended school in Warba, MN before enlisting in the United States Army. Jerry and Barbara Harrison were united in marriage on May 25, 1957. After his honorable discharge from service, he returned to the Grand Rapids area where he worked for Gordy’s Super Value for over 30 years, retiring in 1996.
Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, camping, and spending time with his family. He was a longtime member of the Drift Skippers Snowmobiling Club and St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; brother, Gordon Mutchler; and sister, Gloria Prebeck.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Deborah Sullivan of Bemidji, MN; sons, Jeff (Cheryl) of Goodland, MN, Mark (Chris) of Blackberry, MN, Dean (Joelle) of Grand Rapids, MN; special nephew, Neal Mutchler of Florida; sister, Greta Wilson of Grand Rapids, MN; six grandchildren, Jake, Ben, Kayla, Kassie, Travis, Samantha; and six great grandchildren.
A graveside Funeral Service will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN with full military honors. Rev. Greg Rhodea will officiate.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.