Gerald "Gerry" C. Eisele Oct 7, 2022 9 hrs ago Eisele, Gerald "Gerry" C.Age 88, of Eden Prairie, MNLutheran Pastor of Minnesota churches for 37 years.Died 9/29/2022 at Summit Place Memory CareSurvived by his wife Mimi, and their children, Susan (Jim) Rusnacko, Paula (Brad) Duhaime, Jon.7 grandchildren, Jenna (TJ), Kyle, Chris, Claire (Kevin), Jack, Seth and Adam and 3 great grandchildren.Service Tuesday 10/11 at 11am, with visitation 1 hour earlier @ Immanuel Lutheran Church 16515 Luther Way, Eden PrairieMemorials preferred to Global Health Ministries, Fridley MN https://www.ghm.org/A live stream of the funeral will be available @ https://livestream.com/ilc/events/10638082 To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Eisele as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.