Gerald G. Gross 1952 - 2022

Gerald G. Gross, age 70 of Lawrence Lake passed away after a short battle with cancer at The Pillars in Grand Rapids.
Jerry was born to Fred and Donna Gross on March 21, 1952 in Grand Rapids MN. He attended Greenway School graduating in 1970. Jerry
Gerald G. Gross, age 70 of Lawrence Lake passed away after a short battle with cancer at The Pillars in Grand Rapids.
Jerry was born to Fred and Donna Gross on March 21, 1952 in Grand Rapids MN. He attended Greenway School graduating in 1970. Jerry
graduated from Bemidji State University with a degree in Education. He taught in elementary schools at Warba, Squaw Lake, and Forest Lake
Elementary in Grand Rapids. He retired in 2009. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman, spending a lot of time hunting, fishing and cutting firewood. He loved to grill big meals for family gatherings and play with his grandchildren. Whether he was teaching young students in class or interacting with the little ones in the family, Jerry had the gift of connecting with kids and inspiring their imagination. He will be greatly missed.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father and mother and brother, Boyd Gross. Jerry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Diane (Korhonen), two daughters Danielle (Brian) Morgan, and Karli (Dusty) Smieja, and three grandchildren Maddox and Everly Morgan, and Kaidynce Smieja. He is also survived by his Brother, Clayton Gross and several nephews and a niece.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Bethel-Trinity Lutheran Church of Bovey. Visitation 10:00 AM followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM with light lunch to follow. The burial service will be held spring 2023.
Jerry’s family extends special thanks to the Essentia Health Itasca Hospice Program and The Pillars for their wonderful care.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences
visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.\\photo
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.