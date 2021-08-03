Gerald Ernest Foix 1981-2021

Gerald Ernest Foix born March 6, 1981, passed away June 3 2021. Gerald graduated from Hill City High School and went straight into the Army. He served in Kuwait and Bosnia. Gerald was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the great outdoors He worked for an exotic wildlife farm which he loved.
He is greatly missed by his family and friends. Survived by his Wife Melissa Foix kids Cody, Emma, Chelsey, Alexis, Ryan; grandkids Nevaeh, Emma, Holden, James, Makayla, Michael; parents Jim and Nancy Foix; siblings Nina Foix, Melissa and Roy Peterson and Joshua Steff Foix; nieces Alyssa and Brianna and nephew Barry.
Celebration of life on Aug. 7, 2-4 p.m., at Jim And Nancy Foix.