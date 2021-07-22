Gerald Alan Markovich 1969- 2021

Gerald “Jerry” Alan Markovich
On July 21, 2020 a golden heart stopped beating. Heaven gained an amazing angel. Gerald “Jerry” A. Markovich, 51, lifelong resident of Bovey died at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. He was born June 24, 1969 to George “Butch” and Wanetta (Mansfield) Markovich in Grand Rapids, MN. Jerry graduated from Greenway High School in Coleraine, MN. Throughout his lifetime, Jerry worked for various businesses including; River Rat Bait, Hardees, Dominos Pizza, On Cue, Maurices, Vanity, the Sawmill, the Locker Room, and most recently RJ’s Market to list a few. These were the places that Jerry would eventually form lifelong friendships through. He was extremely caring, and devoted to everyone around him and was easily taken in as a true friend to many. One passion he held was owning and operating Good Time Pizza in Bovey with his husband Mark Taray. If it wasn’t for illness that prevented Jerry from operating his business, he, along with Mark would still be hard at it. Together, they were extremely generous and supportive, especially with donations to their community until the very end. Jerry made sure that everyone was taken care of, and he touched the lives of just about everyone in this community. Jerry was an avid pet lover, he loved cooking for family and friends, gardening, entertaining, and catering. He was known for his exceptional eye when it came to interior decorating. It was a gift that he had, and put it to good use. It should also be noted that Jerry was obsessed with Facebook and social networking. Just a short conversation with him, and you became a friend on his Facebook account. One proud accomplishment was that Jerry was inducted into the Greenway Alumni Hall of Fame.
He is survived by his husband, Mark Taray, Bovey, MN, their “children”, Fred, Ethel, Ruby, Jayda, Reeses, and Rajah, his dear sister, Kim (Casey) Venema, Bovey, MN, Jerry’s two nephews, Eric (Becky) Venema, Bovey, and Nic (Melissa) Venema, Coleraine, MN, great-nephews, Colten & Kaleb Venema, many more beloved nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews on the Taray family side, his mother-in-law, Ann Taray, Meadowlands, MN, brother and sisters-in-laws, John J. (Wanda) Taray, Cherry, MN, Barbara Taray, Meadowlands, Donna Perkins, Meadowlands, Jim (Brenda) Taray, Proctor, MN, and Steve (Paula) Taray, Virginia, MN, his beloved aunt, JoAnn (Larry) Krause, Grand Marais, MN,his honorary mother, Karen Spotts and so many more special friends too numerous to list that will love and miss Jerry dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, John P. Taray, his honorable sister Teri Troumbly and beloved pets, Aurora, Wrigley, Lily, and Lightning.
Jerry’s family had a private formal memorial service in his honor. There will be a grand celebration of his life, “Jerry Style!”, on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Lawrence Lake Liquor, from 2:00 PM until dusk. Arrangements are with Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.