George Shevich, 85, passed away on June 16, 2022, surrounded by his family.
George grew up in Calumet, he married Sharon Finken on June 29, 1963, and they raised their family south of Marble. He served with the National Guard for 3 years and retired from J & L Steel Corporation in 1986. George will be best remembered for his open fire BBQ’s, his time in his garden, harvesting wild rice, cutting wood, playing poker and washers. He also loved trapping, hunting and fishing for anything that swims in the water or moves in the woods. He enjoyed watching his granddaughter Hallie play volleyball. George remained active, you would find him either walking, biking, snow shoeing and cross-country skiing.
He is preceded in death by his parents Peter and Draga Shevich, his wife Sharon Shevich, his son George Michael Shevich, brothers Peter and Samuel Shevich and a sister Mary Staydohar.
George is survived by his daughter, Gina Pride of Phoenix, AZ, his son Steven (Krista) Shevich of Bovey, and grandchildren; Derek (Rachael) Shevich, Kalie (Jon) Pascoe, Patrick (Kaitlin) Shevich, Jared (Francesca) Shevich, Brandon Pride and Hallie Shevich, and seven great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022, at 4:00 PM at his home at 29713 County Road 69, Bovey, MN. 55709. The Celebration will honor his love for a good fish fry, a washer tournament and his favorite booze.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services.