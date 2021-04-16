George Rydberg 1936 - 2021

George August Rydberg, 84 of Bovey, died on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Solvay Hospice House in Duluth. He was born April 4, 1936 to Ruth and Olaf Rydberg. George was an aircraft mechanic in the Air Force, and then, he worked as a millwright at Blandin Paper Company until he retired in 1995. He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids. George loved to hunt, fish, ride ATVs, and he enjoyed shooting and collecting guns.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Zola (Benoit).
He is survived by his wife, Marlys, his children, Cheryl Hynes and Michael (Jeanne) Rydberg, grandchildren Connor, Ellyse, Henry, Samira, Eva, and Piper, his brother, James (Cathy) Rydberg, and his sisters Barb Rydberg and Rose (Ed) Schmidt.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 2:00 at the Lakeview Cemetery in Coleraine. Military Honors will be accorded by the Coleraine Honor Guard.