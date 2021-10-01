George Korol 1924 - 2021

George Korol, age 96, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday September 27, 2021 at Majestic Pines Senior Living, Grand Rapids, MN.
He was born December 17, 1924 in Fargo, ND to Steve and Helen Korol. George attended school in Fargo and graduated from Central High School on January 22, 1943. He proudly served the United States during WWII with the 8th Army Air Force in England as a tail gunman on a B-17.
In 1983, he retired after serving 37 years with the Federal Aviation Administration, having served in Bismarck, ND airport; Fargo Hector airport; and King Salmon, AK airport. He and his wife, Viola made their home in the Grand Rapids area after retirement.
George is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John. He is survived by his wife, Viola; and step-sons, Gary, George, and Karl Pearson.
A private funeral service will be held. Interment will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
