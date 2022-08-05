George K. Lemcke 1945-2022

George K. Lemcke, age 77, of Bigfork, MN passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at his home.
Born January 1, 1945 in Vesta, Minnesota, George was the son of Lena Louise (Garman) and George Washington Keith Lemcke. He attended school in Redwood Falls, Minnesota. In 1965, he married Cathy Struss. George began working in Marshall, Minnesota in 1976 and later moved to Wyoming where he worked as a skilled carpenter and millwright. George married Alice Swanson in 1978. George and Alice moved to Bovey, Minnesota in early 1980 and settled at their home in Bigfork in 1990.
George enjoyed tinkering, spending time outdoors enjoying nature and hunting, and cruising in his truck. He was especially fond of taking drives with his wife, Alice and treasured time with his family and close friends.
George is preceded in death by his wife, Alice; daughters, LauraLee Lemcke and Missy Ferrier; sons, Robert Lemcke and Timothy King; his parents, George and Lena; sisters, Doris Schwantes and Marjorie Lemcke; and brothers, Gene Lemcke, Roger Lemcke, Denny Lemcke, and Marvin Lemcke.
He is survived by one son, Thomas Lemcke of Graettinger, IA; three granddaughters, Paige Lemcke of Superior WI, Brandy Ferrier of Grand Rapids, and Bridget Ondracek of Freezee, MN; two great grandchildren; brothers, Gerald (Junko) Lemcke of Monterey, CA, Gordon (Linda) Lemcke of Appleton, MN and Ronald (Sharon) Lemcke of Pequot Lakes, MN; other relatives and many friends.
A service will be held at a later time in Vesta, Minnesota.
