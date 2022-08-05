George K. Lemcke 1945-2022

George K. Lemcke, age 77, of Bigfork, MN passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at his home.

Born January 1, 1945 in Vesta, Minnesota, George was the son of Lena Louise (Garman) and George Washington Keith Lemcke.  He attended school in Redwood Falls, Minnesota. In 1965, he married Cathy Struss. George began working in Marshall, Minnesota in 1976 and later moved to Wyoming where he worked as a skilled carpenter and millwright.  George married Alice Swanson in 1978.  George and Alice moved to Bovey, Minnesota in early 1980 and settled at their home in Bigfork in 1990.  

