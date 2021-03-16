George E. Svatos, born February 1, 1936, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at Garden Court Chateau in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. His family would like to thank Dr. Michael Baich and the staff at Garden Court Chateau for their kind and compassionate care. A funeral mass will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of George Svatos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.