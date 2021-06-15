George A. Snyder 1928- 2021

George A. Snyder, age 93, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his residence.
George was born in 1928 to James and Eunice Snyder in Janesville, WI. During his school years he met his future wife, Dorothy Topping at a 4-H dance. When George was old enough to enlist, he joined the United States Navy. He served on a gasoline tanker during World War II in the Pacific Ocean after Pearl Harbor. Dorothy was George’s pen pal during his time in the Navy. After his discharge, he returned to Wisconsin, and he and Dorothy were married on March 31,1951 in Effie, MN. George and Dorothy lived in various cities and states, including Iowa where he was a Boy Scout leader, before settling in the Grand Rapids area. George worked a variety of jobs, including owning a lawn care business, a resort, being an electrician, and a bus driver for ISD 318 before his retirement in 1988. George enjoyed painting, deer hunting, fishing, and anything that allowed him to spend time outside. During his later years, he was a regular at Culver’s restaurant in Grand Rapids. George loved going and spending time there, he always had a smile for everyone.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy; sons, Wayne and Donald Snyder; siblings, Eleanor, Orville, Russell, and James.
George is survived by his daughters, DeeAnn (David) Drawz, Wanda Harris; brothers, Steve (Patty), Dale, Dallas (Pam) Snyder; sisters, Marie (Klaus) Stendebach, Maxine Ryan; nine grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 10:00AM until 12:00PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Burial will be at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN with full military honors.
