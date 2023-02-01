“Reflections on our mother, Gayle Reading Chesness, by her children” We want to tell you a story about our mom’s childhood. One of Gayle’s earliest memories mimics scenes straight out of John Steinbeck’s novel, The Grapes of Wrath. She remembered running through fruit orchards in Southern California, with warm, ripe plums squishing between her toes when she was two or three years old.  The memory stems from an unfortunate event where her mother abducted her from where she had been living with her father and siblings. For whatever reason, her mother then left Gayle with migrant relatives and Gayle was basically on her own. She was often bullied and bruised with no adults able to protect her or the other children present. At six years old, she was moved to foster care and experienced some stability in her life for the next six years. It wasn’t until Gayle was in her mid-20s and after a fortuitous letter-writing campaign that she would be reunited with her father and siblings. She wrote to a clerk at an Oklahoma courthouse seeking her relatives but identifying herself by her married name. By chance, the clerk, who read the letter, was her brother’s wife and immediately recognized her as her husband’s lost sibling, “Baby Gayle.” She married young, and had a son and three daughters.

Gayle’s upbringing often forced her into an instinctive survival mode, which she used later in life to teach herself how to garden, raise farm animals, can, preserve, sew, bake, cook, and a myriad of other life skills. She became a single mom on a low income, yet she made sure we had food, clean clothing, and gifts on birthdays and Christmas.

