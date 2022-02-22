Gary William Huf 1949-2022

Gary William Huf, age 72, of Bovey, MN, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones after a battle with cancer.
Gary was born in 1949 to William Huf and Anna M. (Gustafson) Martin in Grand Rapids, MN, where he grew up and attended school. Gary enjoyed farming his land watching the birds and animals. Gary was an avid music and western movie enthusiast. He was always up for a good time, a cup of coffee, a game of cribbage and he never missed the chance to watch the football game with his buddies while drinking a cold beer. He loved his kids, grandkids, and friends deeply. He was so proud of his children and grandkids.
He is preceded in death by his parents. He will be missed by his sister, Gail Watland; brothers, Brian and James (Denise) Martin; daughters, Tonia, Chelsea (Chris), Cindy (TJ), Mellissa; sons, Billy (Brittany), Cody (Carissa), Chris and Danny; his grandchildren, Antonia, Cooper, Sawyer, Thomas, Holden, Dominik, Alexis, Zachary, Cory, Gunner, Charley, Chase and Destiny; as well as his great-grandchildren, Alexander and Oliver. He will be missed by many family, friends, and bonus nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
