Gary Robert Sprague 1955- 2021

Gary Robert Sprague from Bigfork MN, formally of West Virginia and Wolf, MN, died at the age of 65 in Rochester MN, On July 6th, 2021.
Gary was born to Robert and Shirley (Hietalati) Sprague on November 29, 1955.
Gary grew up in West Virginia/Wolf MN. He was a 1974 graduate of Mt. Iron High School, he enjoyed bowling, curling, softball, fishing, cribbage, smear, hunting with boys, crosswords and staying at the Cabin. He was also the proud captain of the pontoon boat at the family cabin, where he lived from the time the ice started to come off the lake, until the last weekend of deer season. His cancer diagnosis in November 2020 put an end to his cabin days.
Gary fought and beat cancer, the specialists at the Mayo Hospital said to him “There’s something to be said about these Iron Range Men, they sure are tough old birds” This made him proud.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Shirley Sprague
He is survived by his children: Mary Sprague, of Biwabik, Elizabeth (Damon) Jacobson of Bigfork and Stephanie Knapper (Owen) of Buhl. 8 Grandchildren: Andrew, Samantha, Julia, Adrien, Chase, Natalie, Christian and Grady. One Great Grandchild Bently. Siblings; Jim (Patty) Sprague, Randy (Jill) Sprague, Yvonne (Mike) McDonald, Todd (Lorri) Sprague, Dale (Candy) Sprague and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to the mother of his Girls, Nancy Battaglia Hertzfeldt, and a special friend Brenda Jones, with her daughters Corrissa Hansen and Mariah Jones
Visitation: July 17th 2021 10:00 am Messiah Lutheran Church
Service: July 17th 2021 11:00 am Messiah Lutheran Church, Luncheon following the service
Burial: His remains will be taken to the family cabin, in Bigfork MN, where family will have a private gathering.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.