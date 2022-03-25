Gary O. Denzel 1948-2022

Gary O. Denzel, age 73, of Squaw Lake, MN passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Essentia Health – Miller Dwan, Duluth, MN.
Gary was born in 1948 to Charles and Alice (Ostlund) Denzel in Grand Rapids, MN. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School and enlisted in the United States Army. Gary was a sergeant and purple heart recipient for his service during Vietnam. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Grand Rapids where he worked with Goldfines. Gary later moved to Arizona and worked as a pipefitter in Arizona and Texas. He returned to Minnesota and settled in the Squaw Lake area to enjoy retirement. Gary loved hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, and playing pool. He is loved and missed by many friends and family.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Danny, Randy, and David Denzel; sister, Nancy Gauthier; grandson, Gavin Ratcliff; and stepson, Hans Hupe. He is survived by his soulmate, Marla Hupe; daughter, Heather (Tim) McNally of Grand Rapids; son, Brett (Karen) Denzel of Rogers, MN; stepchildren, Sean (Diana) Hupe of Plano, IL, Davin Hupe of Tucson, AZ; sisters, Joanne Houghton of Hibbing, MN, Kathy (Mike) Carlson of Grand Rapids; brothers, Charles (Gloria) of Eau Claire, WI, Richard (Marsha), Dean (Charlotte), Brian all of Grand Rapids, Mark (Laurie) of Blaine, MN; grandchildren, Zachary Ambuehl, Nicole (Jeammy) Murillo, Alieya, Jewel, Hannah, and Myles Hupe; and great grandchildren, Caleb and Jackson Ratcliff, Sebastian and Gavin Murillo, and baby, Jaalen Ambuehl, on the way.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN. A celebration of life will follow at the Loyal Order of the Moose, Grand Rapids from 12:00-3:00 PM on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.