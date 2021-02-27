Lussier, Gary M., age 78 of Elko/New Market passed away February 20, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents, Medore and Geneva and brother, Greg Sr. Survived by his wife of 52 years, Bonnie; children: Scott (Amy), Kurt (Cathie), Mark, Danielle (Tory) Mikunda, Holly (Ken) Trice; grandchildren: Richard, Joseph, Maggie, Tayla, Blake, Ethan, and Calista; siblings: Wayne (Nancy), Bryon (Toni), Randy (Kathy), Lynette, Jay (Karen); also by other loving family and friends. A Celebration of Gary’s life will be at a later date. Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com