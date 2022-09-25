Gary Lee Sinkola 1949-2022

Gary Lee Sinkola went to be with the Lord on August 23, 2022. He was a quiet man who loved Alaska, the forests, his gardens, a good book and great cup of coffee! He also loved to hunt and fish especially walleye.
Gary was born in 1949, raised in Deer River, attended Deer River High, was a star football player, ran track, played baseball and graduated in 1967. Gary went on to attend the University of Minnesota/Duluth where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BS in Biology and Chemistry in 1971. Gary was also a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Gary worked for a government contractor for over ten years design/building specific pieces for military defense equipment. Gary was a gold miner in the Central Mining District for several different mining companies for 20 years.
His parents were Eino and Eleanor Sinkola. He is survived by his children Gretel, Cheyenne, granddaughter Lanini, and son Torey Sinkola. He is also survived by his brothers Michael, James, sister Sandra Maki, many nieces, nephews, and many friends. Gary’s sister Diane passed in 2003 and sister Shirley Nordahl in 2019. He also leaves behind his best friend and longtime partner Kathy McCauley.
His family will hold a memorial on October 1st at the Veterans Club in Deer River at 2:00 p.m. All are welcome.