Gary Lee Sinkola 1949-2022

Gary Lee Sinkola went to be with the Lord on August 23, 2022. He was a quiet man who loved Alaska, the forests, his gardens, a good book and great cup of coffee! He also loved to hunt and fish especially walleye.

Gary was born in 1949, raised in Deer River, attended Deer River High, was a star football player, ran track, played baseball and graduated in 1967. Gary went on to attend the University of Minnesota/Duluth where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BS in Biology and Chemistry in 1971. Gary was also a veteran of the Vietnam War. 

