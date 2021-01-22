Gary L. Pederson 1954 - 2021

Gary L. Pederson, age 66, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Gary was born in 1954 to Leon and Joan Pederson in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from Anoka High School and then enlisted in the United States Navy where he served during the Vietnam War in Guam. After his discharge, he returned to Minnesota and attended Anoka Technical College for welding. Gary and Laura were united in marriage on September 22, 1990. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing. You could always find him with his beloved dog by his side. Gary was a jack of all trades. He was very handy and could do anything he put his mind to. Gary enjoyed playing music and was a member of a local band. A man of strong convictions, Gary had a heart of gold and was the rock to many family members and friends.
Preceded in death by his father and sister, Joy Pederson.
Gary is survived by his wife, Laura; mother, Joan; children; David (Amanda) Pederson, Angela Dorholt; brothers, Dale and Scot Pederson; and five grandchildren, Dillon Dorholt, Sierra, Dominic, Bryce, and Ella Pederson.
Visitation will be Friday, January 29, 2021 at 10:00 am at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 am funeral service. Rev. Mark Wagner will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.