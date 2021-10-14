Gary L. Burns 1942 - 2021

Gary L. Burns, age 79, of Bovey, MN passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, Grand Rapids, MN.
Gary was born in 1942 to Leslie and Arietta (Brown) Burns in Grand Rapids, MN. He grew up in Grand Rapids and graduated from Grand Rapids High School. Gary married Patricia Landers in 1965 and they shared two daughters, Cathy and Cheryl. She died in 1993 in a plane crash in Hibbing, MN. He met and married Ruth Mary (Bohlin) Karppi in 1995 and they shared 26 years of a wonderfully happy marriage. Gary was employed at Blandin Paper Company for many years. He was a member of Itasca Vintage Car Club, Blackberry Tractor Club, the Gun Club, and his church family. He loved attending auctions, working on cars and enjoyed all his many pieces of equipment.
Preceding him in death were his parents; first wife, Patricia; brother, Sindal and sister-in-law, Arlys; father and mother-in-law, William and Erma Landers; and grandson, Jason Birt.
Gary is survived by his wife of 26 years, Ruth; daughters, Cathy (Mark) Steel and Cheryl (Wendell) Birt; stepchildren, Mary (Ed) Cyr, Daniel (Georgianna) Karppi; sister, Pam Knight (Jim Taylor); 5 grandchildren, Sarah (Nick) Swartz, Jennifer Steel, Patricia Birt, Stephanie (Travis) Luedke, Kalen (Niki) Steel; 5 step grandchildren, Ethan (Cyra) Cyr, Olivia Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cyr, Molly Cyr, Teagan Cyr; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, October 15, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN and continue Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 10 AM at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Coleraine, MN, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Fr. Joseph Sobolik officiating. Interment will be in Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.