Gary Henry Bartick, 89, born December 23, 1933 passed away on December 25, 2022 in Grand Rapids, MN.
In his youth, he grew up in Marcel MN, spending his summers working as a fishing guide for the family-owned Cedar Point Resort on beautiful North Star Lake and spent his winters in Florida with his family.
Gary was a member of the National Guards. He was a ski instructor for many years at Sugar Hills Ski Resort in Grand Rapids, MN. He retired from Blandin Paper Company, (UPM) where he worked for 38 years. After Gary retired, he fulfilled a lifelong passion and obtained his class A license to be a truck driver. He also spent time doing all the things that he truly enjoyed. Gary loved an adventure; traveling, skiing, camping, boating, golfing, fishing and hunting. He had a passion for the great outdoors. Gary and his wife, Jeanette traveled by motorcycle during the summer months and visited 50 states in the US. Gary loved making friends wherever he went.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Henry Bartick and Evelyn Mae Bartick; brother, Fred Bartick; sons, Blaine Bartick, Robert Bartick; daughter, Sharon Jackson; and best canine companion, Schroeder.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Bartick; sister, Marlys Bartick; grandson, Simon Jackson (Sonne Nordgren); five great grandchildren, Patrick, Elaine, James, Audrey, and Luke; and his five stepchildren, William Olson, Jr., Linda (Charles Ward), Kimberly (Dayton Jahn), Daniel Olson (Jolene Wilder Day) and Bradley (Kim Olson).
“Be free, be strong, be proud of who you have been, know that you will be mourned and missed, that no one can replace you, that you have loved and are beloved.”
