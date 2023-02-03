Gary Henry Bartick

Gary Henry Bartick, 89, born December 23, 1933 passed away on December 25, 2022 in Grand Rapids, MN.

In his youth, he grew up in Marcel MN, spending his summers working as a fishing guide for the family-owned Cedar Point Resort on beautiful North Star Lake and spent his winters in Florida with his family.

