Gary Frank (Sage) Gillespie, 79, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020 at Home and Comfort in Coleraine with his wife of 48 years by his side.
Sage was a lifelong resident of Bovey. He worked for the City of Bovey for 40 plus years in numerous positions. The position he enjoyed the most was that of the custodian in the city hall. Sage would discover his best talent in this position. Sage loved the public. He was a true people person. He lived for the interaction he had with many people whom he met in the city hall. After his retirement Sage enjoyed his time with the coffee guys at the Hillside Cafe in Bovey. He also enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels.
Sage is preceded in death by his mother Mamie (Koski) Gillespie and his sister Darlene (Gillespie) Zink.
Sage is survived by his wife of 48 years Joanna, his son Jacob and family and daughter Angie and family.
There is no service planned at this time.