Gary Donald Hagen 1942-2022

Gary Donald Hagen, age 80 of Bovey, MN, passed away on December 26, 2022 at the Hibbing Hospital. He was born in Graceville, MN, on August 22, 1942 to Donald and Walburga (Ecker) Hagen. Gary grew up on the family farm in Traverse County with his four siblings and graduated from Graceville High School in 1960. He went on to serve his country in the US Navy and spent time aboard the USS NOA. Gary went to school to become a diesel mechanic and from there took his skill to many different trucking and construction companies around the area. He loved spending time hunting, fishing and square dancing. He participated in national square dancing conventions across the country with his group. Gary was also passionate about the Blackberry, MN threshing group he was a part of. He was involved with the North Central Farm and Antique Association where they would have demonstration shows and hold educational events for kids.
Gary is survived by his sons; Allen (Vickie) Hagen, Mike Hagen and Greg (Shelly) Hagen, siblings; LeRoy “Red” (Lynn) Hagen, Mary Juneau, Kenny (Chris) Hagen and David (Hagen) and grandkids; Madison (Justin) Rossmeil, McKenzie Hagen and Mason Hagen.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Donald and Walburga.
No services are planned at this time as an event will take place in the spring.