Gary “Dennis” Craine, 80, of Hill City, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in Garden Court Chateau, Grand Rapids. He was born March 2, 1941 in Little Falls to Gerald and Esther (Berg) Craine. Dennis was united in marriage to Helen Louise Samuelson on June 20, 1980 in Sisseton, South Dakota. Dennis owned and operated Craine Woodshop. Dennis enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing, camping and especially spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Dennis is preceded in death by his wife, Helen; his parents; brothers, Lynn “Bill”, Russ and Dale Craine.
Dennis is survived by his children, Robert (Lisa) Samuelson of Hill City, Shawn Samuelson of Hill City, Tina (Dave) Johnson of Woodbury and Maureen (Jim) Eggerbraaten of Cloquet; 4 granddaughters; 3 grandsons; 12 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private services with burial at Macville Cemetery will be held at a later date.