Gary D. Edwards 1952 - 2021

Gary D. Edwards, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at his home in Bovey after a battle with illness. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, papa, pop-pop, and friend, Gary will be incredibly missed.
Gary was born on November 18, 1952, to Agnes and John Edwards in Grand Rapids. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1971. Gary was united in marriage to Wendy Durand on July 27, 2002. Gary was an extremely hard worker; he had several jobs including working at Minntac mine and qualified as an LPN. Gary purchased, now Edwards-LaPlant Construction, in the 1980s and soon had an excellent reputation.
Gary took great delight in all of his 14 grandchildren and enjoyed watching their many sports and activities. He loved to sing and play guitar with his LaPlant family and friends. Gary was a wonderful man of strong faith who lived generously, served others, and especially loved to bless those in need with his carpentry skills.
Gary is survived by his wife, Wendy Edwards; children, Aaron (Sarah Reker) Edwards, Naesa (Karl) Myers, Ben (Nicole) Edwards, Jen (Eric) Sjodin, Luke (Chelsea) Durand, Clare (Johnny) Peterson; grandchildren, Jackson, Henry, Sydney, Emilly, Faith, Kalia, Daniel, Adelynn, Graham, Jayden, Abigayle, Nikolas, Izabella, Briar; sister, Pamela (Bob) York; and brothers, George and Dale Edwards.
Gary is preceded in death by his first wife, Gayle LaPlant Edwards; mother, Agnes; father, John; brother, Alan Edwards; and sister-in-law, Edna Edwards.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home and on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Grand Rapids Alliance Church. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Goodland, MN.
