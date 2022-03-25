Gary Charles Monson, age 78, of Grand Rapids, MN and Englewood, FL was called home by the Lord on March 18 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Gary, a graduate of Eastern Montana State University at Billings and Grand Rapids High School, was a GRHS three-sport athlete as conference champion team quarterback, point guard on the basketball team, and sprinter for the track team. When not playing sports, his summers were spent fishing and boating on the clear waters of Pokegama Lake.
He began his teaching career in West Branch, MI, then Reed Point, MT, and Goodridge, MN, where his passion for coaching began. They moved to Glencoe, MN where he taught American History while sharing his love of the “Great American Experiment” with his students. He was a dedicated coach, driver’s education teacher, and basketball referee. Gary was active in the Glencoe community as president of the local Jaycees and supported First Evangelical Lutheran Church and School. He retired in 2002 from Glencoe-Silver Lake High School, moving back to his beloved Pokegama Lake.
During their retirement, Gary and Barbara (Kiel), married for 55 years, spent many winters near the Gulf of Mexico in Englewood, FL and summers on Pokegama Lake. It’s been said that he never met a stranger, welcoming all with his friendly personality and big smile.
Gary is survived by Barb and their 4 children: Michael (Jane-Ellen) of Alexandria, VA; Christopher (Christina) of Grand Rapids, MN; April (Douglas) of Elizabethtown, NY; and Robert (Allisa) of Columbia Heights, MN; and their 7 grandchildren (with 1 more soon): Grant, Zachary, Lucas, Gavin, Ella, Kiel, and Halena. He was preceded in death by his parents Gerhard and Nellie, and his brother Glen.
Memorials may be given to First Lutheran, Trinity Lutheran Church of SWFL, Tidewell Hospice (5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238), or to your favorite charity.
A celebration of Gary’s life will be held in Grand Rapids, MN on Friday, July 8, 2022 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church at 11 am. A service is also being held at the Park Pointe clubhouse in Englewood, FL at 4pm on April 16 with Pastor Brian Albrecht of Trinity Lutheran officiating.
