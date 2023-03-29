Garry William Frits 1942-2023

Garry William Frits of Deer River passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at River Grand in Grand Rapids, MN at the age of 80. Garry was born December 28, 1942, to William and Alice (Norberg) Frits. Garry married Janice Hetrey on March 20, 1965, at Mayflower Community Congregational Church in Minneapolis, MN.
Garry graduated from Moundsview High School and attended the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities graduating with a Master of Science Degree in Forestry. His first job was in Washburn, Wisconsin on the Chequamegon National Forest. He then moved to Bergland, Michigan and worked on the Ottawa National Forest and joined the National Guard. From there, he moved to Poplar Bluff, Missouri and worked on the Mark Twain National Forest. Garry then moved to Medford, Wisconsin and returned to work on the Chequamegon National Forest. Garry ended his career as a District Ranger in Deer River, MN working on the Chippewa National Forest, retiring in December 1999. During this time in 1992, he was instrumental in bringing the People’s Capital Tree from the Chippewa National Forest to the Capital of the United States.
Garry was involved in his community. He was on the Deer River City Council from 1988 -1994. He was a member of the Deer River Lions Club where he received a Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Garry was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed running marathons, hunting, and fishing at Boot Lake, trips to the Boundary Waters and around the United States, especially Florida after he retired.
Garry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice; children, Carina Frits of Deer River, Jennifer (Danny) Novak of Foley, and Tim (Kathryn) Frits of Deer River; grandchildren, Davin, Ethan and Nolan Novak and Isabella, Landon and Dawson Frits; siblings, Bruce (Kathy) Frits, Marc Frits, Robin (Lou) Frits, Gretchen (Alan) Creamer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Pat and Janet.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 30th at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Deer River with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Pastor James Anthony will officiate. Interment will be in the Pine Ridge Cemetery, Deer River.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.