Garry William Frits 1942-2023

Garry William Frits of Deer River passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at River Grand in Grand Rapids, MN at the age of 80. Garry was born December 28, 1942, to William and Alice (Norberg) Frits. Garry married Janice Hetrey on March 20, 1965, at Mayflower Community Congregational Church in Minneapolis, MN.

Garry graduated from Moundsview High School and attended the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities graduating with a Master of Science Degree in Forestry. His first job was in Washburn, Wisconsin on the Chequamegon National Forest. He then moved to Bergland, Michigan and worked on the Ottawa National Forest and joined the National Guard. From there, he moved to Poplar Bluff, Missouri and worked on the Mark Twain National Forest. Garry then moved to Medford, Wisconsin and returned to work on the Chequamegon National Forest. Garry ended his career as a District Ranger in Deer River, MN working on the Chippewa National Forest, retiring in December 1999. During this time in 1992, he was instrumental in bringing the People’s Capital Tree from the Chippewa National Forest to the Capital of the United States.

Tags

Recommended for you