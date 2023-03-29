Gail Yvonne Sampson 1940-2023

Gail Yvonne (Speckmann) Sampson of Grand Rapids passed away in Houston, Texas on March 17, 2023. Gail is survived by John, her husband of 62½ years; children Stephanie (Stan), Melissa, Lawrence (Carrie), Gregory (Ginny); grandchildren Alyssa (Joe), Marina (Carly), Matthew, Eloise, William, Wyatt and great grandson Jacob. She is also survived by brothers Elwood (Lori), Byron (Judy) and their families.
Gail was born on September 25, 1940, in Brooklyn, New York, to Elwood and Margaret Speckmann and grew up in several cities in northern New Jersey. She graduated from Chamberlain School of Retailing, Boston, Mass., in 1960. She and John met on a blind date while both in school in Boston. She delighted in telling the story about John’s parents flying immediately from Omaha to Boston to meet her when John told them they were to be married after their graduations. She and John were married in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, on September 4, 1960. Gail’s biggest pleasures were to be with her children, grandchildren and new great grandson; in particular the annual family reunions at their home on Lake Pokegama.
When the family relocated, Gail loved to move to new places and redo the family’s new homes. Before moving to Grand Rapids, she lived in Minnesota(twice), New Jersey (twice), California, North Carolina(twice), Nebraska and Arizona. She also enjoyed gardening, needlework, tennis, golf, skiing and traveling in the United States as well as a number of locations around the world. Her most memorable trip was their 50th wedding anniversary trip to the Galapagos Islands with her family.
Per Gail’s request, no services are planned, she wished to be remembered as she was. We miss you!