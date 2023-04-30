On April 24th, 2023 Gail Marie (L’Amie) Perkins of Maple Grove, MN passed away peacefully after a long battle with COPD. Gail was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and dear friend to many. She was a very loving person who easily made friends and enriched many lives. Everyone felt better having known her.
Gail was born in Grand Rapids, MN on March 21, 1942 and grew up in Marble, MN. Gail graduated from Greenway High School in 1960; then earned an LPN degree and ultimately an RN degree from Hennepin County Technical College. Gail enjoyed an extensive nursing career in a variety of roles touching many lives in the process.
Some of Gail’s favorite things to do were spending time with family, travelling, enjoying good food and tending to her plants and flowers. She took pride in her growing family and placed great importance on creating special moments with each and every member at all opportunities.
Preceded in death by her parents Earl and Evelyn L’Amie and Grandma Exilda (Wojcik) Bush.
Survivors:
Brother Ronald (Deborah) L’Amie of Grand Rapids; Sons Jeff (Cindi) Perkins of Champlin, MN; Jon (Mary Beth) Perkins of Brooklyn Park, MN; Jim Perkins and Jesse Manzanares of Westminster, CO; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; Nephews, Brooks L’Amie, Denver, CO; Alex (Katie) L’Amie, Grand Rapids; Niece, Brenna (Eric) Gunderson, Cohasset and their families.
Services will be held at St Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, Brooklyn Park, MN on Tuesday May 2nd, 2023.
Visitation @ 9:30am and Funeral Mass @ 10:30am with Luncheon to follow. Interment will be Wednesday May 3rd, 3:30 pm, at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids.
