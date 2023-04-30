Gail Perkins

On April 24th, 2023 Gail Marie (L’Amie) Perkins of Maple Grove, MN passed away peacefully after a long battle with COPD. Gail was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and dear friend to many. She was a very loving person who easily made friends and enriched many lives. Everyone felt better having known her.

Gail was born in Grand Rapids, MN on March 21, 1942 and grew up in Marble, MN. Gail graduated from Greenway High School in 1960; then earned an LPN degree and ultimately an RN degree from Hennepin County Technical College. Gail enjoyed an extensive nursing career in a variety of roles touching many lives in the process.

