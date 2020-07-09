Gail K. Johnson, age 80, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home at River Grand Assisted Living surrounded by her famliy.
Gail was born in 1939 to John and Lida Johnson in Grand Rapids, MN. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1957 and attended Itasca Junior College and business school in Minneapolis, MN. Gail returned to Grand Rapids to raise her family. She was employed at Grand Rapids State Bank for 38 years until her retirement in 2008.
Gail was an avid reader. She loved to crochet and make afghans, watch old movies, and spend time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Janet Stanek.
Gail is survived by her son, Roger (Nancy) Mann of Grand Rapids, MN; daughter, Joan (Pete) Tetrick of Chaska, MN; sister, Audrey Malark of Columbia Heights, MN; brother, Ron (Jan) Johnson of Grand Rapids, MN; grandsons, Steven and Andrew Tetrick.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 12:00 pm Memorial Service. Fr. Jerry Weiss will officiate. A private burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN. For those unable to attend, a video of the service will be available on the Rowe Funeral Home website in the days following the service.
Memorials to honor Gail’s memory are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter at www.alz.org/mnnd or to 7900 W. 78th St, Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55439.
