Gail (Danielson) Houwman, age 71, passed away on November 9th, 2021, after her second battle with cancer.
Gail was born on December 10th, 1949, in Detroit Lakes, MN, to the late Ernest and Vernice Danielson. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1968 and married her high school sweetheart, Franklin (Tony) Houwman, in 1969. After Tony finished serving in the U.S. Marines, they spent most of their lives living in Grand Rapids and raised their two daughters. In 2020, Tony and Gail moved from Grand Rapids to Gold Canyon, AZ, and most recently moved back to MN, after her terminal cancer diagnosis to be near family.
Gail is preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law Jeff Raines. Gail is survived by her husband and her two daughters: Lea (Steve) Stoup and Sara Raines. Grandchildren: Nicholas Raines, Nathan D’Angelo, and Jacob D’Angelo. She is also survived by her siblings: Becky MacMillan, Jim Danielson, Perry Danielson, Judy Rossetter, and Carol Bille.
Gail was active in her church as a Sunday school teacher, quilting group leader, council member and volunteered in many other ways over the years. She was an advocate for many people throughout her life, particularly those who needed someone to stand up for them. She was also passionate about her work as a Certified Peer Specialist with Kiesler Wellness Center. Lastly, she loved to quilt and was happy to teach anyone who wanted to learn. She also gifted many of her quilts which will be enjoyed for many years to come.
Visitation will be at 10:30 am at Zion Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids, MN, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am. Further details can be found at https://epilogg.com.
Arrangements by Crescent Tide Cremation Services in St. Paul, MN