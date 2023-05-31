Gail Catherine Stangel age 73 of Calumet passed away Monday, May 29, 2023 at Maple Woods Assisted Living in Cohasset. She was born October 28, 1949 in Grand Rapids, MN to Lloyd and Jeanine (Arsenault) Hoshal. Gail was a lifelong resident of Calumet and was proud of where she came from. She was a 1968 graduate of Greenway High School. Following graduation Gail started her career as a cook, she cooked at numerous places including the Hillside Café, the Grand Rapids Hospital and Grand Village Nursing Home. She took the most pride in cooking once a month for the firefighters at the Greenway Fire and Rescue Department, which her son and grandson were members of, at one point there was even a sign up stating “Gail’s Kitchen.” On September 21, 1996 Gail was married to Mike Stangel at the Calumet Village Hall. After retiring from being a cook she was a homemaker for a couple years until her husband Mikes retirement at which point they enjoyed being retired. Gail liked to garden, camp, go four wheeling and stay busy outdoors, she was also a talented seamstress and quilter, making numerous quilts for her family, she also enjoyed collecting antiques.
Gail is survived by her son Bob Hoshal, Calumet, MN, step-daughter, Edy (Rob) Niemela, Deer River, MN, grandchildren, Josh, Jeff and Jessica Hoshal, Madison Moe of Calumet and Sadie (Bill) Barrett and Lynsie Niemela of Deer River, MN, great-grandchildren, Dakota , Cora Hoshal, Kingsley Johnson, Aurora Foster and Evelen Barrett.