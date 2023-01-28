G.K “Jerry” Anderson 1931 - 2023

G.K. “Jerry” Anderson passed away peacefully at his home on January 24, 2023.
Jerry lived a productive life as an athlete and business executive with his family’s health, happiness and education always at the forefront.
He was born on Christmas Day 1931 in Swan River, MN as the fifth of 5 boys to Ernest & Allie Anderson. He moved to Warba, MN at a young age where he attended school grades 1 through 9. He attended Grand Rapids, MN Senior High School graduating in 1949.
While in school in Grand Rapids he lettered in all four of the sports the school offered at the time and was named to their Sports Hall of Fame in 1992. Jerry earned a college football scholarship to Indiana University graduating with a Business degree in 1954. He received the highest award from the Kelley School of Business in 1995 being named to the school’s Academy of Alumni Fellows (HOF). He, also, received the prestigious Clevenger Award from the Indiana Athletic Dept. in 2004 as the highest award they offer for IU Athletes.
Upon graduation from IU in 1954, he entered the architectural glass and curtain wall field for commercial construction. He was proud to have been the founder of the Harmon Contract Division for Apogee Enterprises in Minneapolis, which is still among the top tier of the industry contractors and has supplied an enormous number of human talent to the industry through the Harmon recruiting and training programs.
Jerry was elected to the Apogee Board of Directors in 1981 and was named President of Apogee in 1992, retiring in 1996.
Jerry is survived by Catherine, his remarkable wife and love of his life for nearly 70 years, best friend, partner and tower of strength for the entire family and Jerry. Together they have funded numerous advanced education scholarships for their hometowns and Indiana University. They are members of the President’s Circle of Indiana University, recognizing their philanthropic efforts for the school as well as significant financial support for the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation.
In addition he is survived by daughters Debra Matzke and Karen (Richard) Lehman, daughter-in-law Gail Anderson, 6 grandchildren Luke (Anne) Matzke, Lindsay (Darrell) Palmer, Brandon (Gloria) Lehman, Colin (Aubrey) Lehman, Sarah and Michelle Anderson plus 3 great grandchildren, Anders and Lilly Matzke, Otto Palmer. He was preceded in death by devoted son Kevin, his parents and four brothers.
Services will be private. Memorials are preferred to Community Foundation, Grand Rapids Area, 350 NW 1st Avenue, Ste. E, Grand Rapids, MN 55744, (218) 999-9100. Donations accepted on their website: www.gracf.org
