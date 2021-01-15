Fredrick Milton Thompson 1949 - 2021

Fred M. Thompson, 71, of Deer River, MN passed away in his home on Tuesday night.
The visitation will be held at Carroll Funeral Home in Deer River from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, January 19. 2021
A memorial service will be held at the Boy River Log Chapel at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 20.2021
He is survived by his wife, Carol Diane Thompson; his daughter, Suzanne (Cody) Strong, their children; Stefen, Crista, Kierstyn, Justin, Kayla, Quinn, and Mason, his daughter Julie (Ryan) Giffen, their children, Wyatt, Owen, Gracie, Lincoln, and Ruby, his son John (Kelly)Thompson, his children, Aiden, and Jonas, and his son Travis (Brandee) Thompson; His sisters, Dorthy Leonard, Loretta (Rod) Wenig, Rosetta Thompson; His brothers, Virgil (Peggy) Thompson, and Charles (Rita) Thompson; His Brother-in-Law, Robert (Clara) Dick
He is preceded in death by his parents; Virgil Thompson, and Mae Himburg; His In-Laws, Robert , and Gladys Bullock; His sisters, Janet Sue Thompson, Bertha Mae Farrison, and Clara Dick
Fred was born on February 4th, 1949 in the back of a taxi in Kenova, West Virginia to parents Virgil, and Mae Thompson. Fred graduated high school from North Baltimore High School in North Baltimore, Ohio, class of 1967. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1967 and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan as a member of Company H 1st Battalion 5th Cavalry of the 1st Cavalry Division. Fred moved from Ohio to Minnesota in 1973 with his brother Charles. He met the love of his life, and best friend Carol, and they married in 1979. In 2008 he retired from Blandin Paper Co. after 30 years. Fred was a loving husband, and devoted father, and grandfather. He was very proud of his service in the military, and was a true patriot who loved his country. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working in his garden. Nicknamed “Smiley” in the Army, his smile was infectious, and was the happiest when he was around his grandchildren and family. Fred was a long time Twins fan, and he attended several games with his family and friends. As a coach, he led the local little league team Remer Red to multiple championships. He was also a supervisor on the Salem Township board for 24 years. Fred was a driver for the county in his final years, and got to meet a lot of new friends with whom he shared how positive he was and faith in the Lord
Arrangements are by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.