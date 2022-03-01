Frederick W. Harris Mar 1, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Frederick W. Harris, 94 of Bovey, died on Sunday, February 27, 2022 in his home.There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel.A full obituary will follow.Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services.To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com. To plant a tree in memory of Frederick Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Chapel Website Frederick W. Harris Internet Obituary Message Condolence Arrangement Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.