Frederick O. Wilson 1926 - 2021

Frederick O. Wilson, age 94, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Frederick Olin Wilson was born in 1926 to William and Mary Wilson. He served his county during World War II in United States Navy, touring on the U.S.S. Pelias from 1943-1946. His time in the military eventually led him to the love of his life, and Fred was united in marriage to Bertha Jarrett on October 19, 1946 in Richmond, CA. In 1947, the couple moved to Grand Rapids, MN and began their family. When he wasn’t working in the mines, Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandson. He was a very hardworking, talented man and helped build each of his children’s houses. Fred was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Shriners, and the Grand Rapids VFW Legion Post 1720. He will be dearly missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, and two sisters.
Fred is survived by his wife, Bertha Wilson of Grand Rapids, MN; daughter, Cheryl (Tim) Braun of Rosholt, SD; sons, Jim (Nancy) Wilson of Grand Rapids, MN and Fred (Conni) Wilson of International Falls, MN; brother-in-law, Charles “Chuck” Jarrett of Harrison, AR; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life honoring Fred will take place Friday, June 11, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home.
