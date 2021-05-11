Franklin R. Meyer 1933-2021

Franklin R. Meyer, age 88, of La Prairie, MN passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Frank was born in 1933 to Arthur and Nellie (Morrison) Meyer in Winterville, GA. He graduated in 1950 and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951. He served in Vietnam in 1966. Frank was united in marriage to Elizabeth “Betty” Kemp in 1966. Frank retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service in 1971. Frank then started his employment with the Itasca County Sheriff Department, until his retirement in 1991. Frank married Kathleen Partridge in 2011. Together they enjoyed retirement, travelling to Georgia to visit family, playing bingo, gardening, and telling a good dirty joke.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; and brother, Edwin Meyer.
Frank is survived his wife, Kathleen; daughters, Debra Deutsch, Tammy Cox, Lisa Hively; sons, Edward (Sandra) Shaughnessy, Leslie Finstad; sisters, Carolyn Hambrick, Glenda Thurmond; sister-in-law, Marge Meyer; brothers, Herman (Nancy), Sidney (Carolyn), Wayne (Gail); and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Full military honors and burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine, MN.
Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.