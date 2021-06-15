Frank J. Sauer 1947- 2021

Frank J. Sauer, age 73, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, unexpectedly due to an unknown health issue.
Frank was born in 1947 to Jake and Teresa (Kartes) Sauer in Langdon, ND. Frank attended North Dakota State College of Science and later enlisted in the United States Navy, serving from 1969-1975 during the Vietnam War. Frank and Nancy Lee Honkanen were united in marriage in 1988 in Grand Rapids, MN.
A living urn with a blue spruce will be planted in Frank’s honor on his son Matthew’s property. Frank would often reminisce of the children bringing home blue spruce trees and planting them on Arbor Day. They were all over the yard and are still there. Frank loved the evergreen and its representation of life.
Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bernard, Wallace, and Jerome Sauer; and sister, Florene Rowley.
Frank is survived by his wife, Nancy; stepchildren, Roberta Honkanen of Minneapolis, MN, Melissa (Theo Nicolaides) Honkanen of New York City, NY, Michael (Riana) of Medan, Indonesia, Matthew (Ashley Schandorff) of Owatonna, MN; sister, Marlene (Tom) Miller of Langdon, ND; and six grandchildren, Adrienne, Olivia, Chloe, Samantha, Oscar, and Emma.
In honor of Frank’s wishes no services will be held. A private family viewing will take place prior to cremation. In lieu of flowers, all family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home website to leave condolences and favorite memories of Frank and to share what made him special to each individual.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.