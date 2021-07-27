Frank Bernard Olson, 73, of Bovey, Minnesota passed away peacefully on July 19th from health complications at Abbott North Western Hospital in Minneapolis.
Frank graduated from Proctor High school in 1965. He attended the University of Minnesota in Duluth, majoring in World History.
Frank also served in the Minnesota Army National Guard 94th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team.
Frank worked for the Great Northern Railroad (Now: Burlington Northern Santa Fe) as a tower man in Superior, Wisconsin and was a long time train dispatcher (In Superior, Minneapolis and Fort Worth) all the way into his retirement in 2008.
Frank’s passion’s were: history, geography, politics, traveling, cooking, fishing, nature, impacting lives and sharing his amazing stories. Having traveled to more than 60 countries, he loved to share his experiences and instill the lessons of life he’s learned with others. Doing what he could to do his part to better the world around him.
One of his greatest passions was the creation of his fishing trip to Canada that changed the lives of everyone that attended.
Frank was preceded in death by his father and mother, Clifford Olson and Viola Bloom. He is survived by his sisters Connie Male Olson and Jan Bloom; brother Phillip Olson; many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Aside from being survived by family, Frank also leaves behind a multitude of very close friends.
“Its all in the music.” and “Love is what the world needs.” As Frank would say. Rest in peace our Dear Frank.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements: None at the moment. A celebration of Frank’s life will be organized down the road.