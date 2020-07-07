Francis “Mick” Charnley, age 80, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at The Emeralds at Grand Rapids.
Mick was born in 1939 in Virginia, Mn, the 2nd child of Willie and Frannie (Duhant) Charnley. He was raised in Grand Rapids, where he spent his whole life. He enjoyed telling stories of his younger years, from running track, water skiing, and ski jumping, to tending gardens and fishing. He was a graduate of Grand Rapids High School in 1958. He married the true love of his life, Beverly Bowers, in 1961. They settled in a quaint home just south of Grand Rapids, where together they raised their family. As a young man, Mick worked as a mechanic for Danielson’s and the DX Stations. He later went on to work in Lind Greenway and Hill Annex Mines. After the mines closed, Mick then became an employee of the Itasca County Road and Bridge crew, where he worked until his retirement in 2001.
Mick enjoyed hunting and fishing, not for the game, but simply for the camaraderie. He liked fishing with his brother Bill, talking about WWE with his brother Tim, and playing cribbage with his sister Mary Ann. He was the happiest when he was with family, visiting and playing cards, enjoying the company of loved ones. He loved the outdoors, feeding his birds, bunnies, and squirrels, taking pictures of them and trees, water, snow, and flowers. He never saw a parade, stock car race, air show, fireworks display, or fair he didn’t love. He enjoyed visiting his family and friends, spending time at the casino, and watching hunting, fishing, wrestling, and sports on TV. He loved music and in his younger days could be found tearing up the dance floor on any given weekend.
Mick had many friends and acquaintances. If you went anywhere with him, as a general rule, you knew to allocate time for him to stop and chat to people along the way, whether it be a friendly hello, a long winded conversation, or a quick joke to get a smile and laugh. He was a great storyteller, even if you heard the same one 1000 times. However, he will forever be known for his wit, jokes, and pranks. He was always up for a good laugh and nothing was better than to see him smile, his blue eyes sparkling. Mick had a passion for cars and equipment, collecting and working on them in his driveway, teaching his children and grandson along the way.
Mick was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jimmy, Billy, Timmy; and sister, Mary Ann. He will be forever cherished, deeply loved, and dearly missed by his children, Scott, Lynne, and Debra; grandson, Ken; son-in-law, Ben; beloved nieces and nephews; many cousins; and numerous friends.
Visitation will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 5:00 PM Memorial Service. A private burial will be held at a later date at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Meds 1 Ambulance, the caring doctors and staff at Grand Itasca Hospital, and the wonderful staff at The Emeralds at Grand Rapids for making Mick’s last days as comfortable as possible. Also, to Leah at Rowe Funeral Home for all of her invaluable help and wealth of information. We are forever grateful.
